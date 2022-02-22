Credit: Middleton Police Department via Storyful

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Newly released dashcam footage shows the moment an alleged intoxicated driver crashed head-on into a police car in Middleton, Wisconsin, on February 15.

The footage, released on February 21 by Middleton Police Department, shows the police car driving on the intersection of Century Avenue and High Road in Middleton before a car drives on the wrong side of the road, crashing into it.

Middleton Police Department (PD) said that the two officers who were inside the car were treated for minor injuries and that the Dane County Sheriff’s Office had arrested the driver of the other vehicle for “operating while intoxicated and other traffic offenses”.

