Warmer and drier temperatures mean higher chances that you will see a dust devil

El Paso, TX (KTSM)— If you’ve spent some time outside during windy days, you may have noticed mini swirls on the ground, also commonly called mini- dust devils. Of course, we immediately think its all wind however, there’s more to it.

With the right conditions, of a clear day, with hot, dry and calm air, dust devils will form as a pocket of hot air near the surface rises quickly through cooler air above it. This forms an updraft which begins to rotate.

As it rotates, a second flow of air will cause the hot rotating air to speed horizontally, creating a vortex.

The reason we are able to see this vortex, is because it picks up dust and debris from the ground, hence the name ‘Dust Devil’.

Dust devils can range in width from about 10 feet to 700 feet, and they last a few seconds to minutes.

They are not the same as tornadoes, which form quite differently and aren’t as large and destructive, but if strong enough can cause damage and even be recorded as an EF1 rating.