EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you are or know someone who is a student enrolled in accredited high school in El Paso, the FBI El Paso Field Office is looking for you to apply to the FBI El Paso Teen Academy which will be held at 660 S. Mesa Hills, June 6-10, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.

Upon completion of Teen Academy, high school students will have a greater understanding of the FBI’s mission and how citizens, community, and nation are served. During the academy, students will be afforded an opportunity to learn about how evidence is collected at crime scenes; discover how FBI SWAT executes arrests; learn about terrorism, civil rights, crimes against children, and cyber programs; as well as job opportunities and requirements.

Students will learn from Special Agents, Intelligence Analysts, Language Specialists, and Professional Staff about investigative tactics that include gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and assisting with cases.

All students will be evaluated based on their application (school activities and community involvement) and an essay to determine which students will be offered a seat in the class. None of the above elements will be the sole basis of the evaluation of an application, and the application process should be taken seriously by all applicants. The application, release form, and a supporting essay must be received by the FBI El Paso Field Office by 4 p.m. May 13, 2022. Submit applications to: fbi_ep_outreach@fbi.gov. Incomplete and late applications will not be accepted. The application and more information can be found here: Community Outreach — FBI



