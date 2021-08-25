Want a smile makeover? Las Cruces oral surgeon looking for potential candidates

El Paso News

by: Roxy Van Ruiten

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces and Roswell residents can apply for a chance to win a $50,000 smile makeover between Aug. 25 through Sept. 23 . This is as part of Oral & Facial Surgery of New Mexico fourth Annual Smile Again Program.

They hope to help spread the word to a community member who is suffering from extremely poor oral health and without the means to afford treatment. Dr. Heiner is thrilled to give this procedure to a community resident who is in desperate need of oral health care and will truly benefit from the life-changing procedure.

Las Cruces and Roswell residents can apply to the program until September 23 by visiting: oralsurgerynewmexico.com/smileagain.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story