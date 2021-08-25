Want a smile makeover? Las Cruces oral surgeon looking for potential candidates

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces and Roswell residents can apply for a chance to win a $50,000 smile makeover between Aug. 25 through Sept. 23 . This is as part of Oral & Facial Surgery of New Mexico fourth Annual Smile Again Program.

They hope to help spread the word to a community member who is suffering from extremely poor oral health and without the means to afford treatment. Dr. Heiner is thrilled to give this procedure to a community resident who is in desperate need of oral health care and will truly benefit from the life-changing procedure.

Las Cruces and Roswell residents can apply to the program until September 23 by visiting: oralsurgerynewmexico.com/smileagain.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.