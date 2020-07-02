Walmart to transform some of its store parking lots into drive-in theaters

El Paso News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Walmartdrive-in.com

(CNN) – Walmart is transforming 160 of its store parking lots into drive-in theaters, starting in August.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, drive-in theaters have been making a comeback as a safer alternative to the traditional movie theaters that remain closed in much of the U.S.

Walmart said it is partnering with the Tribeca Enterprises, the Robert De Niro-backed media company, to program the films.

Locations and movie titles haven’t been announced as of yet. Officials said the information will posted on this website.

Walmart said the family-friendly nights will include hit movies, special appearances from filmmakers and celebrities, and concessions delivered to customer vehicles.

According to the company, the events will run through October and include more than 300 showings.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Violence continues in Juarez 'colonias' with finding of two murder victims

Thumbnail for the video titled "Violence continues in Juarez 'colonias' with finding of two murder victims"

Juarez tries to cope with drug cartels now selling their product in Mexico

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juarez tries to cope with drug cartels now selling their product in Mexico"

Locomotive FC launches 'Cutout Conductors' ahead of 2020 season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Locomotive FC launches 'Cutout Conductors' ahead of 2020 season"

Kumeyaay Border Fence rally

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kumeyaay Border Fence rally"

El Paso District Attorney candidates share thoughts on the Walmart shooting suspect, police reform

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso District Attorney candidates share thoughts on the Walmart shooting suspect, police reform"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link