Walmart to transform some of its store parking lots into drive-in theaters

(CNN) – Walmart is transforming 160 of its store parking lots into drive-in theaters, starting in August.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, drive-in theaters have been making a comeback as a safer alternative to the traditional movie theaters that remain closed in much of the U.S.

Walmart said it is partnering with the Tribeca Enterprises, the Robert De Niro-backed media company, to program the films.

Locations and movie titles haven’t been announced as of yet. Officials said the information will posted on this website.

Walmart said the family-friendly nights will include hit movies, special appearances from filmmakers and celebrities, and concessions delivered to customer vehicles.

According to the company, the events will run through October and include more than 300 showings.