Walmart Supercenter on Alameda to close at 2pm on Tuesday, will reopen Thursday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Lower Valley Walmart will be closing at 2 pm Tuesday and reopen at 7 am on Thursday.

The El Paso Walmart Supercenter location at 9441 Alameda will close on Tuesday afternoon as part of a company program to send in third party cleaning crews to disinfect the facility. 

“These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, temperature checks and mandatory mask-wearing for associates, placing social distancing signage and enacting emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue requiring customers to wear protective facial coverings while inside the building,” reads a statement from Walmart sent to KTSM.

The closure comes on the sixth straight day that El Paso has reported more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 as hospitals and healthcare workers continue to feel the impact of the pandemic.

Data from the City reports roughly 40 percent of cases are contracted at retail stores throughout the Borderland. 

“We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind,” the statement continued.

