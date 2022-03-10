EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Starting Monday, March 14, ice cream lovers will have access to Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, exclusively at their local Walmart stores.

The cult-favorite NYC-based brand is known for making decadent and delicious dairy and vegan ice cream with high-quality, simple ingredients.

Van Leeuwen’s seven exclusive pint flavors will be available online, and in 3,500 Walmart locations across all 50 states, but hurry because they will only be available for a 10-week rotation starting Monday, March 14. The first seven flavors are:

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese: If this reminds you of the ice cream you grew up with, you might be out of your mind. If this reminds you of the comforting bowl of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese you grew up with, you’re getting warmer. Because did we make this ice cream with that buttery, sweet iconic cheese? You bet.

Planet Earth: This flavor is truly out of this world. Well, not technically because it’s Planet Earth but, flavor-wise, it is because of the blue spirulina almond ice cream and pieces of matcha green tea cake.

Pizza: Put aside any notion that you can’t have your pizza and ice cream together in one crazy, but crazy delicious, flavor. Delicious cream cheese and mozzarella ice cream with a tomato jam swirl and basil crust cookies!

Hot Honey: If you’ve never drizzled hot honey onto your ice cream, raise your hand… Vanilla ice cream with honeycomb and swirls of hot honey.

Royal Wedding Cake: Inspired by the cake served at a certain royal wedding in 2018, this is the closest you’ll get (and they’ll get) to feeling like a royal. Floral, sweet cream cheese ice cream with chunks of lemon sponge cake with layers of elderflower frosting.

Bourbon Cherries Jubilee: Not a flame went near this sweet cream ice cream but we did blend in swirls of bourbon cherry compote so this flavor is still lit.

Wild Blueberry Shortcake: There was no taming these wild blueberries, who were out late at night getting into trouble. We let them run wild before using them to create a swirl and then blending it into the vanilla ice cream and adding chunks of shortcake.

This is the first exclusive rotation that Van Leeuwen is bringing to Walmart stores, with plans to refresh flavors later in the summer.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.