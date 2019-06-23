Walmart rolls out grocery delivery in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Walmart is expanding on their Grocery Pickup service by expanding its popular Grocery Delivery service to areas of El Paso and outlying areas.

Delivery eligibility is determined by where you choose to have your groceries delivered. Customers enter their address at Walmart.com/grocery or the Walmart Grocery mobile app for Apple and Android, to find out if the service is available where they are.

Here’s how it works:

User Friendly Shopping : When customers are creating their order, the search feature at the top of the screen makes it easy to directly search for the exact item they need to add to their cart. Customers can also filter items that meet their special dietary needs too, like gluten free, paleo and non-dairy products.

: When customers are creating their order, the search feature at the top of the screen makes it easy to directly search for the exact item they need to add to their cart. Customers can also filter items that meet their special dietary needs too, like gluten free, paleo and non-dairy products. Personal Grocery Shoppers Fill the Basket: Highly trained personal shoppers carefully select the freshest produce, meats and other items each customer requested. All Walmart grocery orders are backed by our freshness guarantee.

Highly trained personal shoppers carefully select the freshest produce, meats and other items each customer requested. All Walmart grocery orders are backed by our freshness guarantee. Order and Choose a Delivery Time: During checkout, customers select a time for their order to be delivered. At the time of checkout, customers will pay the delivery fee. No money is exchanged at the customer’s door.

During checkout, customers select a time for their order to be delivered. At the time of checkout, customers will pay the delivery fee. No money is exchanged at the customer’s door. Delivery: Delivery partners will be requested by a Walmart grocery associate when the order is ready to be delivered, who will then drive directly to the customer’s location during the 1-hour delivery window they chose.

Delivery partners will be requested by a Walmart grocery associate when the order is ready to be delivered, who will then drive directly to the customer’s location during the 1-hour delivery window they chose. Offer: Customers can get three free deliveries with promo code DELIVERY with a $50 minimum order. Exp. 1/31/20

Here’s how it’s different: