Walmart plans to expand ‘InHome’ delivery service, El Paso part of 2022 expansion

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – When Walmart began its ‘InHome’ delivery service in 2019, the retailer allowed the service only in a few, select markets.

On Wednesday, the retailer announced plans to scale the service, going from ‘InHome’ being available to 6 million households to making it accessible to 30 million U.S. households by the end of the year.

To support the rapidly growing service, this year Walmart plans to hire more than 3,000 ‘InHome’ associate delivery drivers and equip them with a fleet of 100% all-electric delivery vans (EV’s). Not only does the implementation of EV’s support the retailer’s goal of operating a zero-emissions logistics fleet by 2040, but it is also supported by Walmart’s growing infrastructure of 1,396 EV charging stations at stores and clubs across 41 states.

We’ve been operating ‘InHome’ in select markets over the last two years and have found it is a perfect solution for customers who want to live their lives without worrying about making it to the store or being home to accept a delivery. Identifying ways to help our customers save time and money is our purpose, and nothing showcases that better than ‘InHome’ delivery, which is why we’re excited to bring the convenience of ‘InHome’ to even more customers in 2022.” Tom ward, senior vice president, walmart u.s.

Walmart’s ‘InHome’ Delivery service is $19.95 per month or $148 per year, with no additional fees, including tips which are built into the membership price.

Customers can extend one-time access to their ‘InHome’ associate using an existing smart lock, a garage keypad, or by purchasing a new smart lock from ‘InHome’ for $49.95.

This new role is yet another example of how technology is enabling us to offer new career opportunities that just didn’t exist a few years ago. Expanding our number of InHome associates is a testament to the trust and confidence we have in them and their continuous commitment to delight our customers. There’s a path for everyone to build a career here at Walmart, and this position is further proof of that. julie murphy, executive vice president, walmart u.s.

The role of associate delivery driver is a new full-time position in Walmart stores that is focused on employing highly qualified associates who are interested in serving customers beyond the store and in the community.

Store officials add that ‘InHome’ drivers are employed by Walmart and receive an extra $1.50/hour from most current store roles, a pay differential designed to attract top talent. Associates qualify for the retailer’s total rewards and benefits plans, including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, no-cost counseling and access to a free college degree, with Walmart paying for 100% of tuition and books through its Live Better U program.

‘InHome’ delivery is the newest delivery option to be scaled to Walmart customers and is an important part of the retailers last mile delivery strategy, which includes creating a low-cost last mile delivery network focused on density, speed and sustainability.

Walmart also offers delivery and Express delivery on 160,000+ items from more than 3,400 Walmart stores, reaching 70% of the U.S. population. Additionally, the retailer leads the industry in the trialing of sustainable and innovative delivery solutions like drones and self-driving cars. More recently, Walmart began commercializing its nationwide delivery capabilities through Walmart ‘GoLocal,’ a white-label delivery as a service business focused on providing 3rd party retailers and brands an affordable local delivery solution.

