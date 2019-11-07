Walmart matching up to $1 million for El Paso Giving Day donations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fourth annual El Paso Giving Day will kick off its early giving period Nov. 7 to the 14.

Today, Paso del Norte Community Foundation, Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare, and participating nonprofit organizations will kick off early giving day at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo beginning at 11 a.m.

A press release states members of our community have contributed approximately $700,000 to nearly 200 non-profit organizations throughout the community.

According to the release, this year your donation can go further than ever before as Walmart will match donations to qualifying organizations up to $1 million.

Donations can be made through the El Paso Giving Day online portal.

https://donate.elpasogivingday.org/