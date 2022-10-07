EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Walmart invites the El Paso community to a wellness day event on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Walmart is hosting a wellness day event where the community can get affordable flu shots, Covid-10 boosters and other vaccines. The event will be taking place on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. located at Walmart pharmacies across El Paso. Pharmacists will also be giving out shots for shingles, pneumonia, Hepatitis, and more. Pharmacists will also be available to answer any questions.

The following health resources will be available:

Affordable immunizations, including flu, pneumonia, shingles, HPV, measles, mumps, whooping cough (TDAP), Hep A & B and more

No out-of-pocket cost to patient COVID-19 bivalent boosters

Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists

Demos, giveaways and product sampling (in select stores)

Walmart Wellness Day encourages families to stay updated on immunizations, connect with local pharmacists and take advantage of free wellness resources. It’s also a great time for customers to learn about the overall health and wellness solutions that Walmart offers.

