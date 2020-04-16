Walmart helping customers access stimulus funds safely

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Walmart is making it easier for customers without a traditional bank account to receive their stimulus payment securely, affordably, quickly and safely.

According to a release, the retailer announced today that it has waived monthly payment fees on the Walmart MoneyCard Reloadable Debit Card.

Starting now through June 30, Walmart is encouraging customers to set up a direct deposit and receive stimulus funds electronically.

The offer applies to new MoneyCard customers who deposit $500 or more to their MoneyCard account.

This eliminates the need for individuals who rely on physical stores to leave their home to cash or deposit paper checks.

Customers can sign up for an account at WalmartMoneyCard.com and receive immediate access to bank account information, which is necessary to set up direct deposit, said the release.

Within 5 to 7 business days, customers will receive a personalized debit card that can be used anywhere Visa or Mastercard is accepted, a release said.

Walmart is also increasing the maximum check-cashing amount to $7,500, which was previously $5,000, through July 31.

For more information on the Walmart MoneyCard, how to avoid fraud and more visit their website here.