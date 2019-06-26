‘Wall-a-Thon’ on track to raise goal for future projects

SUNLAND PARK, NM (KTSM) — The group We Build the Wall said it is on track to reach it’s $1 million goal throughout its three-day “Wall-a-hon” fundraiser event.

We Build the Wall president Brian Kolfage, said they raised more than $400,000 during the first day of the three-day stint from donations ranging around $50 to $500.

As KTSM previously reported, We Build the Wall funded and built a border barrier along the U.S. and Mexico border in Sunland Park, N.M. on private property. The funding came from money raised through a GoFundMe page organized by Kolfage, which raised nearly $25 million.

“We’re just trying to raise over the next three days our goal was $1 million and over the next month we want to raise over $10 million I think we are on track to do that at least come pretty close to it so will definitely hit the $1 million mark by the end of tomorrow,

They said this three-day fundraiser will go towards funding future projects similar to the one in Sunland Park.

Kolfage said at least three projects are in the works set in undisclosed locations in Texas and New Mexico.

The final day of the Wall-a-Thon wraps up Wednesday, June 26.

