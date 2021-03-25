Waiting list for El Paso housing assistance opens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso families are now able to apply and get on the waiting list for rental assistance through the Housing Choice Voucher program.

This is the first time the Housing Authority of the city of El Paso has accepted applications for the vouchers since July 2020.

All low-income families and singles are able to apply. The waiting list is open to apply go to www.HACEP.org and click on the link that says Housing Choice Voucher Application.

The voucher provides rental assistance to those who are eligible to rent in the private sector.

Those with a disability who may need help with the application can contact Susana Juarez at (915) 849-3612.