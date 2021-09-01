Volunteers needed for Las Cruces Crises Intervention Team

LAS CRUCES (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department is looking for volunteers to be a part of its Crisis Intervention Response Team.

LCPD will provide 40 hours of training and volunteers will be on call overnight. To be a volunteer, you need to be at least 18, have a New Mexico driver’s license, a registered and insured vehicle, live in Las Cruces and pass a criminal background check.

If you are interested, LCPD will be accepting applications until Sept 24. To apply, send an email to sorangel@las-cruces.org or mameraz@las-cruces.org.

If you have questions, call (575) 528-4111.

