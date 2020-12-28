Volunteering can benefit your mental and physical health

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Being kind in its most practical form of volunteering can lead to a happier and healthier life.

Dr. Sarah Martin, a psychologist at Texas Tech in El Paso, said there have been numerous studies over the years that suggest volunteering and being kind can benefit one’s mental and physical health.

“If it’s a possibility for someone else to have a better life, then your whole outlook on everything is going to be slightly more positive,” explained Martin. “The more positive your outlook on life is, it causes changes in the brain that reduce your rates of depression.”

Chris Dorantes is a volunteer at The Salvation Army. He started just before the pandemic hit, but despite the challenges, he continued volunteering four days a week by organizing food in the kitchen pantry.

He said he had extra time that he wanted to use to help others and he now enjoys every minute of it.

Without the intent, he said, volunteering has helped with his anxiety, especially in the last several months.

Dorantes invites everyone to take some time and help those in need to make their lives better, but also to make one’s life more fulfilled.

“The more we focus on the positive, it changes the chemistry and the biology of the brain, the brain functions better and people are happier,” explained Martin. She added that thinking positive is not just a saying, but a step one can take to actually help our mental health.

She said even if we’re not volunteering, small acts of kindness can help us feel better while also improving someone else’s life.

“Studies have shown that it takes one positive action to make up for five bad ones,” said Martin.

This happiness currency exchange can be accomplished by just a simple “hello” and a smile to someone you’re passing by at the grocery store, she said.

She suggested looking up different organizations in the community that are in need of volunteers and finding a skill that you can use to help others.

Many organizations are looking for volunteers at the moment, one of them being The Salvation Army.

Brenda Sanchez, volunteer coordinator at The Salvation Army, said they are in dire need of volunteers, especially for preparing meals in the kitchen.

She said that becoming a volunteer is only one call away and can be started immediately.

To volunteer, call The Salvation Army at (915) 544-9811 to get an application.

