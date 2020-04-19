Volunteer firefighters battle Montana Vista fire while embracing social distancing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The fire chiefs from El Paso County ESD #1 and #2 say Sunday’s recycling plant fire in Montana Vista was the largest fire they’ve had since the start of the pandemic, saying it came with a few new challenges, namely, social distancing.

Around 10:40 a.m. Sunday morning, approximately volunteer firefighters from Montana Vista, Horizon, Socorro, Clint, Fabens and West Valley Fire Departments responded to the fire on Marvin Lane and Krag Street. Firefighters were there in nine minutes and began battling the fire immediately.

One of the chiefs that oversees Montana Vista Fire says it’s hard to social distance when fighting a fiew, but says everyone wears air packs with masks that cover their nose and mouth to protect them from smoke inhalation, those air packs also protect them from COVID-19 when they are close to one another.

“A lot of our job demands that we are right next to each other helping out and this is for us a little bit different the comradery has been changing,” said Roger Esparza, Chief of El Paso County ESD #2.

The firefighters that responded to the scene are all volunteer and the chiefs say that once the fire was out, everyone tried to maintain social distancing. They also said everyone is still adapting and learning how to work together at a safe distance.

“When we’re wearing this we’re on air (oxygen), we can be on top of each other, and we’re not sharing air we’re not sharing anything,” said El Paso County ESD #1 Fire Chief Kris Menendez.

Chief Menendez says another thing that was a bit different due to the pandemic is they were able to get firefighters to the scene faster since so many people were home.

The cause of Sunday’s fire is still under investigation.