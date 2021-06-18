Viva! El Paso tickets now on sale as performers count down to opening night in July

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Viva! El Paso is back! Tickets for the live performances are now on sale as the El Paso tradition returns to McKelligon Canyon Amphitheater in July.

The iconic El Paso performances were canceled last year due to the pandemic. This year will be the 43rd year of Viva! El Paso. The show celebrates more than 400 years of history with live musical and dance performances under the sky on summer evenings.

The show’s director said people will be surprised by a number of new additions to this year’s show, which will showcase local talent to create a more original performance.

“We decided to make it more of an original show, so myself and Jim Ward started writing new songs for the show and Marty Martin wrote a new script for the show,” said Viva! El Paso Director Cody Ritchey. “In the subsequent years, we add a little bit more each year. Even with our break last year, we have added some more for this year.”

Performances will start at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through Aug. 7. The performers are looking forward to perform live.

“I think it’s going to be a very unique situation where the performers are just as excited as the audience. Everyone of us has basically been sitting out for 15 to 16 months,” said Ritchey.

The director said the venue is perfect for El Paso weather.

“The other nice thing is we rehearse at night. As hot is it’s been in El Paso lately, the canyon is the place to be. People come to Viva! and enjoy about 15-degree cooler weather up there,” he said.

TICKETS

Ages 13 & Over

$24.00 plus applicable fees

Ages 2-12, Military with ID (valid at the Box Office), Seniors 65+ and Groups of 10 or More (per person)

$16.00 plus applicable fees

Seating is reserved. A special performance in Spanish is set for July 31.

Visit https://elpasolive.com/events/viva-el-paso to get your tickets.

