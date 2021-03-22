Viva! El Paso returns this summer; holding auditions for performers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Viva! El Paso will return this summer.

The historical dance performances were canceled last year because of the pandemic but will return to McKelligon Canyon Amphitheatre from 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays from July 2 to Aug. 7. This will be Viva! El Paso’s 43rd year. Ticket information will be announced soon.

Viva! El Paso — which celebrates more than 400 years of local history, with music, dance and dialogue — is presented by El Paso International & Cultural Arts (EPIC Arts), the El Paso Community Foundation and El Paso Live.

The program is holding auditions for performers on April 10 at the Hotel Paso Del Norte, 10 Sheldon Ct.

Below is audition information:

ACTORS/SINGERS/DANCERS

All who audition will be required to sing, dance and cold read.

Actors will cold read from the script. Additionally, a short, prepared monologue is encouraged.

Singers should prepare a song and bring music (sheet music, flash drive or cellphone recording are acceptable). Accompaniment will be provided.

Dancers should wear comfortable clothing and shoes for movement. Choreography will be taught at the auditions.

Social distancing will be followed. Masks are required.

Those auditioning will need to bring a photo ID, Social Security card, portrait-style headshot and a resume of past performance and/or production work, including school information and work history.

Those attending also should bring bottled water and a snack (or lunch) for the tryouts.

Performers must be 16 years of age or older.

There is no fee to audition.

Auditions are open to performers living in the El Paso region.

Performers selected for the show will be paid a stipend. Call (915) 276-5681 for more information.