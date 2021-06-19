Viva Auto Group offers free COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A local family car dealership partnered with Walgreen’s to provide 2,000 free COVID-19 vaccines to the public on Saturday.

The Viva Auto Group offered the vaccines at its Viva Nissan and Viva Ford locations on Saturday.

“It takes a lot of people to bring something like this together,” said Estela Casas, Creative Brand Strategist for the Viva Auto Group. “What the Viva Auto Group is trying to do is to get everyone vaccinated, especially the younger people.”

Casas added that it takes a community to come together and be able to serve the community and get those vaccination numbers up.

The goal of the clinic is to help El Pasoans get back to “normal” as quickly as possible, especially those groups that are still reluctant to get the vaccine. “The young men in our community who are afraid because they don’t know a lot about the vaccine,” says Casas. “But this is just a one-time vaccine.”

Data from the latest elpasostrong.com shows 60 percent of the population aged 12 years and older is fully vaccinated and 74 percent are partially vaccinated. President Joe Biden on Friday announced that the United States has administered about 300 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in 150 days as his goal date of July 4 fast approaches.