‘Viva Ascarate’ celebrates Mexican heritage ahead of 16 de Septiembre

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Parks and Recreation hosted a celebration of Mexican culture and heritage Saturday night for the community to enjoy.

The family-friendly event featured live mariachi music, along with folklorico dancers at the Ascarate golf course. The County says this is just one of many events planned for the community to take part in.

“As the county has been getting more funds for special events, we’ve been expanding the type of events we’re bringing to the public. Majority of our events are free, so as we continue to grow we’ll continue to bring more diverse and free events to the county,” Tessa Jimenez, Special Events Coordinator for El Paso County said.

According to Jimenez, more events are in the works at Ascarate Park for the rest of the month.