Viva and Fiesta Dealerships welcome Toyota Vescovo to family

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday, officials with the Viva and Fiesta Auto Group announced that Las Cruces’ Toyota Vescovo Dealership had been bought and added to their family of dealerships.

“Adding Toyota in the midst of an historic transformation of the automotive industry allows us to provide more options to our customers and better serve our communities,” Viva Toyota Dealer Jamie Dick shared. “We sell transportation with purpose and adding Toyota to the ten different brands we already sell reinforces our commitment to providing options to customers who entrust us with servicing their vehicle or with the purchase of a new car, truck, SUV or motorcycle.”

“The ability to grow,” says George Vescovo, is what motivated him to sell the state-of-the-art dealership. “I’m looking forward to help and watch the now Viva Toyota continue growing and being an integral part of the Las Cruces community,” added Vescovo.

Like the Dick family, the Vescovo family has been in the automotive industry since the 1980’s, creating jobs and opportunities for a better life in Southern New Mexico.

“We promise to continue providing job opportunities as the top-volume, new-vehicle franchise in Las Cruces. The Viva & Fiesta Auto Group is excited to add Viva Toyota of Las Cruces to our portfolio,” Dick added.

Across the largest cities in the Southwest, both the Viva and Fiesta group, represent the largest, world-wide brand, including Viva Ford, Viva Mazda, Viva Chevrolet, Viva Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of El Paso, Viva Kia, Viva Mitsubishi, Viva Nissan, Viva Powersports, We Buy Cars El Paso, Viva Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat of Las Cruces, Fiesta Subaru, Fiesta Volkswagen, Fiesta Kia and Fiesta Mitsubishi of Albuquerque and Fiesta Hyundai and Fiesta Nissan of Santa Fe.

As the largest auto group in the Southwest, Viva & Fiesta family of dealerships provides hundreds of jobs in El Paso, Las Cruces, Albuquerque and Santa Fe and injects millions of dollars into the communities.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.