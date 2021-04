EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- The UTEP men's basketball program's national perception took a hit when Rodney Terry decided to step down as head coach to return to Texas as an assistant under Chris Beard. Regardless of school, conference or prestige, it's not a good look for your program to have the head coach bolt to become an assistant elsewhere. Plain and simple.

Even more so, the Miners haven't had consistent success on the floor in a really, really long time. UTEP hasn't been to the NCAA Tournament since 2010 and their last March Madness win was in 1992 when they made a run to the Sweet 16.