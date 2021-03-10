Vista Markets hosting COVID-19 vaccine registration

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Vista Market locations will host COVID-19 vaccine registration tables starting Thursday throughout March 23.
Everybody is eligible to register, according to the City of El Paso.
The locations and time are as follows:
- Central: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday
- Urban (1960 George Dieter Dr.): 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Monday
- Doniphan: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 17
- Piedras: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 18
- Horizon: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 19
- Montana: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 22
- Socorro: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 23