Vista Markets hosting COVID-19 vaccine registration

by: KTSM Report

Courtesy: Vista Supermarket

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Vista Market locations will host COVID-19 vaccine registration tables starting Thursday throughout March 23.

Everybody is eligible to register, according to the City of El Paso.

The locations and time are as follows:

  • Central: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday
  • Urban (1960 George Dieter Dr.): 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Monday
  • Doniphan: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 17
  • Piedras: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 18
  • Horizon: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 19
  • Montana: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 22
  • Socorro: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 23

