Vista College El Paso permanently closes due to “financial circumstances”

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Vista College, a trade school with campuses located in El Paso and Las Cruces, announced its permanent closure on Friday.

Vista College sent out an email to its students and staff on Friday announcing the closure of its campuses.

“Vista College has made the difficult decision to cease all operations effective with the close of Business on October 8th 2021. Although we are in compliance with both accreditation and state/federal regulations we are unable to continue to financial circumstances,” Vista College officials said in a statement.

Students took to social media announcing that the college notified them it was closing.

“We apologize for the sudden notice but due to unforeseen events we could not continue with the new term on Oct 11th nor continue the current nursing term,” Vista College officials said in a statement.

The college said that officials are working to identify potential transfer colleges and schools for students to complete their degrees.

Students are advised to monitor the Vista College website as officials will be posting updates and more important information.

The college’s officials said they are providing loan discharge criteria with respect to the campus closures:

Students may be eligible for a 100 percent discharge of William D. Ford Federal Direct Loan (Direct Loan) Program loans, Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) Program loans, or Federal Perkins Loans if students are unable to complete a program due to a school closure and if:

student was enrolled when the school closed

student was on an approved leave of absence when the school closed

the school closed within 120 days after student withdrew, if loans were first disbursed before July 1, 2020: or

the school closed within 180 days after student withdrew, if loans were first disbursed on or after July 1, 2020.

The Vista College said students are not eligible for discharge of loans if the school closes and if any of the following is true:

Except in exceptional circumstances, student withdrew more than 120 days before the school closed, if student’s loans were first disbursed before July 1, 2020; or

Except in exceptional circumstances, student withdrew more than 180 days before the school closed, if student’s loans were first disbursed on or after July 1, 2020

Student is completing a comparable educational program: or through a teach-out, or by transferring academic credits or hours earned at the closed school to another school or by any other comparable means.

Student completed all coursework for the program before the school closed, even if the student has not yet received a diploma or certificate.

For more information on Federal loan discharge, visit https://studentaid.gov/manage-loans/forgiveness-cancellation/closed-school and https://studentaid.gov/announcements-events/closed-school.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.