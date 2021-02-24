Visitors welcomed back at The Hospitals of Providence

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Visitors are now welcomed back to the Hospitals of Providence campuses.

Families and friends of patients say they’re happy and relieved knowing they can go and visit their loved ones in the hospital for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

As we’ve reported, that window for visitation is everyday from 4 p.m to 6 p.m. for non-covid patients. Visitors say they were surprised how easy the process is to come in and felt safe with the screening they have in place.

“It means peace of mind because now I get to go home and tell my daughter that I saw him, that I saw his face, that he looks good, that he’s communicating, as to what’s going on and giving us an update on his condition because we had no idea what was going on with him.” said visitor, Margarita Ramirez.

“We have determined the timing is now right to allow limited visitation into our hospitals,” said Nicholas Tejeda, Group CEO for The Hospitals of Providence. “We understand the essential role that loved ones play in the well-being and recovery of our patients. Whether it is a comforting word or the gentle touch of a hand, one visitor can make a huge difference.”

Using guidance from the CDC and other health agencies, over the last year The Hospitals of Providence has developed, incorporated and refined strict protocols and processes to keep patients, staff and visitors safe.

“We greatly look forward to the return of visitors in our hospitals. We will continue to evaluate our visitor policy to ensure the safety of our patients, visitors, staff, and physicians,” said Tejeda.

Visitors will be screened prior to entering the hospital, and required to wear a facemask, and sanitize their hands. Any visitor not meeting screening criteria or follow the policy will not be permitted to enter or remain in the hospital. Visitors must be 18 years and older.