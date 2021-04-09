Visitations to El Paso County Detention Facilities to resume this weekend

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Visitations for the Downtown Detention Facility and Jail Annex will resume Saturday, April 10.
The Sheriff’s Office will implement the following measures to ensure the safety and
well-being of personnel, the public, and inmates.
- ALL visitors entering the facility will be encouraged to wear a face mask at all times during the visit.
- ALL visitors must utilize and observe social distancing while waiting to enter the facility and while inside the facility.
- Visitation areas will be at half capacity and every other visitation booth will be used to ensure social distancing.
- Only two children per visitor will be allowed on Children’s Day and approved holidays. (First Saturday/Sunday of the month)
Below is the visitation schedule
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office continues to work with medical staff to implement
necessary procedures and provide equipment to limit the outbreak of the virus in the workplace
and within our inmate population.