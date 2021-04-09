Visitations to El Paso County Detention Facilities to resume this weekend

El Paso County detention inmates on work release climb into a transport van after working at the Medical Examiner’s office in El Paso, Texas on November 13, 2020. – Inmates on work release are assisting the medical examiners office to relieve pressure during the recent spike in coronavirus deaths. Due to a recent spike in coronavirus deaths, El Paso County officials have brought in five mobile morgue trailers with five more on standby. Within the past 48 hours there have been 45 recorded COVID-19 deaths (Photo by Justin HAMEL / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN HAMEL/AFP via Getty Images)

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Visitations for the Downtown Detention Facility and Jail Annex will resume Saturday, April 10.

The Sheriff’s Office will implement the following measures to ensure the safety and

well-being of personnel, the public, and inmates.

ALL visitors entering the facility will be encouraged to wear a face mask at all times during the visit.

ALL visitors must utilize and observe social distancing while waiting to enter the facility and while inside the facility.

Visitation areas will be at half capacity and every other visitation booth will be used to ensure social distancing.

Only two children per visitor will be allowed on Children’s Day and approved holidays. (First Saturday/Sunday of the month)

Below is the visitation schedule

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office continues to work with medical staff to implement

necessary procedures and provide equipment to limit the outbreak of the virus in the workplace

and within our inmate population.