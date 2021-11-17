Visit El Paso to open visitor information center at El Paso International Airport

El Paso News

by: Nicole Lopez

Posted: / Updated:
el paso airport00000000_1438140817661.jpg

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Visit El Paso is set to open a new visitor information center and its first retail store at the El Paso International Airport on November 19.

The new location will include an information desk, lounge area, interactive screen, and a retail store.

The retail store will feature merchandise created by top local artists from the community. Items for visitors to purchase will include t-shirts, caps, pins, art, and more.

“We are excited to expand our offerings for visitors to the El Paso International Airport. This new visitor center and retail store will bring a small taste of El Paso’s pride to those visiting and will allow them to take a piece or two back with them,” said Brooke Underwood, executive director for Destination El Paso. 

To help celebrate this new milestone, Visit El Paso extends the invitation to the El Paso community to the grand opening at 11 am on November 19. There will be music, food, refreshments, and an opportunity to do some early holiday shopping.

