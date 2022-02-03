EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In commemoration of Black History Month, Visit El Paso, a division of the City’s Destination El Paso, has created a new design for the Love Letters art exhibit located at San Jacinto Plaza.

The green, red and yellow colors on a black background are meant to remind of the contributions and sacrifices made by Black Americans throughout the nation’s history and pays homage to those in our community.





The installation will be out from Feb. 1 – March 1, 2022.

Black History Month is something that El Paso holds near and dear to our hearts, and we are honored to present these Love Letters to the community to commemorate this important time. We want to continue to spread the message of the critical importance of diversity, inclusion and equity, not just during this month but always. jose garcia, president & ceo, destination el paso

While practicing social distancing and following health protocols, the community is invited to come down to San Jacinto Plaza, take pictures and share with friends and family.

The community is also encouraged to share their posts on social media using #iloveeptx and #elpasostrong.

