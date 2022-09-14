EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Vision Zero El Paso is an initiative within the city that is aimed at preventing fatal vehicle, bicycle, and pedestrian crashes.

Vision Zero El Paso is launching on Sep. 17 at 10 a.m. and will be located at Tom Lea Upper Park, 900 Rim Road, El Paso, Texas, 79902. Vision Zero is said to be a constellation of policies, programs, research and infrastructure projects which are aimed to provide safe mobility for all.

The event will highlight the goals and methods of Vision Zero El Paso. Community members can learn more about the initiative and sign the Vision Zero Pledge to commit to driving safer on El Paso’s streets by reducing speeds, not texting and driving, paying greater attention to high-mobility areas and being more aware of motorcycle and bicycle riders, as well as pedestrians.

Through the Vision Zero initiative, El Paso will develop an action plan. The plan will outline critical steps and strategies needed to keep the roads safe through bold leadership, investment in the transportation system and a new way of thinking about roadway design for lasting change.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.