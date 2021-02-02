Virtual Job Fair by Workforce Solutions Borderplex focuses on customer service, retail and tourism

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Workforce Solutions Borderplex is hosting its Work It Job Series for people looking for a job and looking to improve career skills.

The Job Series will be held every couple of weeks at Workforce Solutions Borderplex. The next job fair is set for Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon It focuses on customer service, retail business services and tourism.

“We really want to stress that a lot of these jobs are work from home. So if you still want to stick around from home and you’re still concerned about the pandemic, we totally understand,” said Bianca Cervantes, marketing director for Workforce Solutions Borderplex.

Jobs with all levels of experience are being filled with several employers.

“Our ready-to-work program is meant to prepare you for this. Whether it’s level up your confidence, you’re ability to speak well on camera, virtually, because it’s a little different than speaking with people in person,” said Cervantes. “This is the opportunity where you can take a day, take a bunch of different classes. See what you are feeling. See what you like. We want to get you back to work by actually doing something that you love.”

For more details, visit borderplexjobs.com.