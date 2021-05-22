Virtual cooking class aims to help families grow together one meal at a time

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One El Paso educator is helping families grow together one meal at a time.

Bowie High School culinary arts teacher Christopher Puga partnered with Jimmy Garza Emergency Water Removal for a Feeding El Paso Families virtual cooking class. The program was created as a way to bring families together while cooking a healthy meal at the same time.

Families had to sign up before Saturday’s event so they could pick up ingredients in the morning at Bowie High School that would be needed to make a planned meal. At 6 p.m., families can then log onto the virtual cooking classes. Puga will then show participants each step to cooking the meal.

As KTSM 9 News previously reported, Puga started a Facebook group to teach his culinary class virtually but ended up getting a much larger following. He posted his first video last year on the Facebook group, called “Culinary Camp Puga,” thinking only about 50 of his students would join. The group has grown to more than 1,600 members.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.