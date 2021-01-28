Virtual 5K run in memory of Sheriff Deputy Peter Herrera

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – It’s been almost two years since Sheriff’s Deputy Peter Herrera died after being shot multiple times while making a traffic stop in San Elizario.

This March, the community can join a memorial 5K run and walk in his memory. It will be done virtually and participants are asked to complete the 5K between March 15th – 24th.

Participants are asked to post their progress on this Facebook event page.

Registration is $25 if you register between February 1st – 26th and the price rise to $35 if you register between February 27th – March 15th. To register click this link.

The money collected from registrations will go toward the Deputy Peter John Herrera Scholarship Fund.