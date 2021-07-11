El Pasoan reacts to Virgin Galactic’s successful trip to space and El Paso pop star Khalid debuts new single at Spaceport America

This Sept. 8, 2016 photo made available by Virgin Galactic shows the company’s Spaceship Unity and Mothership Eve. After reaching nearly 50,000 feet (15,000 meters), Unity will be released and drop for a moment or two before its rocket motor ignites to send the craft on a steep climb toward space. (Virgin Galactic via AP)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — They say “men are from Mars and women are from Venus,” but El Pasoans who watched today’s space launch say they wouldn’t care what planet they landed on, if it meant going to space.

One El Pasoan told KTSM 9 News he’s all in — if and when — he has the opportunity for space travel.

“Hopefully, I’ll be able to go up there and experience the weightlessness. It’s awesome, it’s amazing — I think it’s right on,” said El Pasoan Jesus Sanchez.

The extraterrestrial travel talk from locals comes after the VSS Unity 22 made its first successful test flight.

Virgin Galactic founder, Sir Richard Branson, joined three other mission specialists today to evaluate the company’s astronaut experience in a first-of-its-kind launch.

Branson, the eccentric whose launch to fame was signing The Sex Pistols, and the crew are among the first to experience commercial space travel. Branson assessed criteria that include:

Branson’s spaceship is a suborbital plane, which do not accumulate enough speed to bypass the Earth’s gravitational pull so engineers designed the rocket to travel at around 2,300 miles per hour (more than three times the speed of sound).

The VSS Unity traveled at the speed more than 50 miles above ground.

The live stream event was hosted by Stephen Colbert, comedian and close friend of Branson, who couldn’t resist a few jabs as the billionaire took flight.

“When Richard first called me and asked if I’d like to host today’s live stream, I said ‘Who is this? And how did you get my number?'” said Colbert.

Colbert also introduced Khalid, who debuted his new single, “New Normal,” to celebrate the flight’s back.

“Someday, you’re going to tell your grandchildren that you were watching the livestream when Virgin Galactic and Richard Branson first launched into space and they’ll say, ‘We know Meemaw, you’ve told that story a hundred times,” Colbert said. “And then you’ll say, even the part about Khalid performing the song ‘New Normal’ for the first time? Then they’ll sit up exitedly saying, ‘Really? You were there?’ And you’ll say yes, because ladies and gentleman, here to debut his new single, ‘New Normal,’ welcome to the stage: El Paso’s very own, Khalid.”

Khalid performed the song and a few others in front of a limited crowd at the VIP event.

