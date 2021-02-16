Vinton tax office reopening

FILE – This Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 file photo shows part of a 1040 federal tax form printed from the Internal Revenue Service website. On Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s tax rate on a family making $75,000 dollars a year would go from 12% to 25%. A current federal tax rate of 12% applies to families making up to $80,000, or individuals making up to $40,000. That would still apply under Biden, who has vowed publicly not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000. (Associated Press)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Northwest Tax Office in Vinton is reopening.

The office is located at 435 E. Vinton Rd., Suite B, Vinton, Texas 79821.

The office will be open Monday though Friday during the following hours:

9 a.m. to noon

Closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.

1 pm. to 4:30 p.m.

The following guidelines must be followed:

1. Offices will be limited to a 50-percent occupancy. No more than two persons may enter per title transfer, for assisting a customer for handicap placards, or to assist an elderly person. This limit includes children accompanying an adult; additional children will not be allowed to enter the building. This limit will be strictly enforced.

2. Must maintain social distancing requirements of at least six feet from other people.

3. Requirement of a face covering over nose and mouth will be enforced.

4. Temperature checks and health screenings will be conducted prior to entering the building.

5. Use of hand sanitizer will be required upon entering and exiting the building.