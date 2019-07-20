Vigil held for teen found dead in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s been a painful week for an El Paso family who is searching for answers in the death of 18-year-old Jasmine Marie Castro.

Castro was found dead in Central El Paso last weekend, with a gunshot wound to the head. Police call her death ‘suspicious’ and are investigating it as a homicide, but have been otherwise quiet regarding the investigation into her death.

Friday night, Castro’s family and friends gathered outside of the home on Piedras where Jasmine lost her life. Amid the growing memorial of flowers, photos, and balloons, her mother wept.

“She was my baby. All my babies are my baby,” she cried.

Her friends lit candles in her remembrance. The teen, who was known to her friends as Santana, was found dead by family members on Saturday, July 13 inside their home on the corner of Piedras and Frankfort.

“You’re like a beautiful angel watching us. I’m gonna miss you so much,” one of the posters read.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help her family, to donate CLICK HERE.

If you have any information that could help police in their investigation, please call (915) 832-4400.