Vigil held for beloved San Elizario assistant coach

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The San Elizario community came together Monday night to mourn the loss of their beloved coach, Will Cazares.

Cazares, a varsity football, baseball, and basketball assistant coach, died unexpectedly in his home Sunday morning. Students, friends, and colleagues described him as the ultimate motivator.

“Coach Cazares was a very good coach. He was a great people person. He touched a lot of hearts with everyone.,” said Juaquin Quinones, one of Cazares’ student-athletes. “He really affected the way football players think. He really changed our mentality and our image. He made us people who always reach higher.”

A cause of death has yet to be determined. Funeral services are pending.