EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – This week, officials with Annunciation House announced that they will gather in a prayer, vigil, and procession for the 50 plus migrants that died last week in an attempted smuggling attempt.

This past Monday 64 refugees from Mexico and Central America were found in a semi-trailer truck in San Antonio. When discovered, 53 of them were already dead or dying from the heat and lack of air.

The ceremony will be Tuesday, July 5 at 7 p.m. at Annunciation House, located at 815 Myrtle, for a prayer service, vigil and procession.

The Mexican government will pay for the repatriation and funeral of most of the migrants dead in a smuggling attempt near San Antonio this week.

It will also open an investigation and cooperate with U.S. authorities to identify the transnational criminal organization behind the deaths of 53 people who suffocated or succumbed from injuries sustained while riding tightly packed for hours in the back of a semi-truck trailer in 90-degree-plus Texas heat.

