VIDEO: Mutt Monday for 1/3/2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Animal Service Officials share that, through Saturday January 8th all adoptions for large dogs 30 lbs or over will be Free as part of their “Adopt an Account-a-Buddy” adoption event.

Often times medium-to-large dogs do get overlooked at the shelter despite the pet making lovable family members and great companions for walking, running, and hiking which can help your mission to be healthier this year.

Most of the pets found at the City shelter are medium-to-large dogs and we want to remind the community when looking for a pet to adopt to consider these bigger dogs. Adopting these medium-to-large breeds is a key way to support the City’s lifesaving mission

