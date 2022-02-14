EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With the start of early voting in El Paso and across Texas, an important race at the local level pits two Texas Democrat House members against each other.

State Representatives Art Fierro and Claudia Ordaz-Perez are the only two state reps running against each other in the March primary.

The candidates are running for District 79, which incumbent Fierro has held since 2019. This comes after redistricting political maps essentially erased Ordaz-Perez’s district.

Ordaz-Perez was the representative of District 76, which was redrawn into District 77, currently held by Rep. Lina Ortega.

“El Paso is unique, we are the only place across the state that lost a house seat, unfortunately, instead of five reps we only have four,” Ordaz-Perez said.

Ordaz-Perez said she felt her district was redrawn as a punishment after she and Rep. Ortega were the last two to return to Austin after breaking quorum last summer during the legislative session.

Watch the full interviews below:

