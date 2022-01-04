VIDEO: Horizon City PD search for hit and run driver

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the Horizon City Police Department (HCPD) are asking for the public’s help, as they search for a hit and run driver who struck an pedestrian in November.

According to HCPD officials, the pedestrian was struck around 9:30 a.m. on November 20, 2021.

The man had just finished gassing up his vehicle, when he turned to walk into the gas station along the 14500 block of Horizon Boulevard.

As the man steps out, a dark-colored car next to him pulls out and runs him over. The driver did not stop to render aid, as the man suffered multiple broken bones, scrapes and cuts.

Anyone with information about the identity of the driver or any witnesses to the incident who might have additional details are asked to contact the HCPD at 915-852-1047

