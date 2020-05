EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A large fire broke out at the SA Recycling plant located on the 6900 block of Market Avenue., according to the El Paso Fire Department.

The fire was reported Thursday evening around 7 p.m.

According to EPFD, the fire was contained around 7:40 p.m. and there were injuries to report.

Fire investigators are at the scene and are trying to determine the cause of the fire.