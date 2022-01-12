REPLAY: City/County hold join news conference on COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mayor Oscar Leeser and County Judge Ricardo Samaniego held a joint news conference on Wednesday on Covid-19 in the Borderland.

According to City/County officials 90% of the new cases of COVID in the area are Omicron.

Our current hospitalization rate is at 26.47% and local schools are reporting 20% of their absences are COVID-related.

