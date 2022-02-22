EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With early voting underway in El Paso until Friday, February 25 and Election Day just days away on March 1, we take a look at the candidates for County Commissioner Precinct two.

There are three candidates on the ballot, all democrats running to represent parts of downtown, central, the lower valley, south central and east.

The candidates include incumbent David Stout who has been the commissioner for precinct two since 2015. Former city employee Judy Gutierrez who unsuccessfully ran for city council precinct two in 2020 and El Paso Business owner Carlos Soto who has not ran for a political office in the past.

All candidates having different focuses on what they plan to focus on if elected.

Gutierrez says her top priority is public safety.

“We have to have a safe community we can’t be like the other cities that this has happened too where they have defunded their law enforcement that’s the main reason why I jumped into this race,” said Gutierrez.

She’s also wanting to focusing on transportation.

“Number two would be transportation, I am a proponent of the i-10 expansion and the deck park I think it’s an opportunity for us to really put El Paso on the map,” said Gutierrez.

Candidate Carlos Soto says if elected his main priority would be lowering taxes for people in precinct two as well as improving technology.

“Making sure that they are paying a fair amount of taxes, not this tremendous you know over paid taxes that everyone else has the ability to afford, my community is an elderly community so they’re basically living off their pension,” said Gutierrez.

He’s planning to look into the public safety budget as a way to do so.

“Right now were spending 133 million dollars on public safety, that’s something that we need to actually visit. I’m not saying that I’m going to defund our public safety but we need to be more efficient,” said Soto.

Incumbent David Stout says if re-elected, he wants to improve community health in the precinct – including access to healthy food.

“The pandemic you know it really underscored some of the work we have already started on but really trying to change health care outcomes in this community you know we have lost more than 3,000 people because of the pandemic,” said Stout.

In addition to community health, he says he believes one of the biggest challenges in the next couple of years will be the roll out of the American Rescue Plan funding.

“164 million dollars it’s a huge wind fall and I want to make sure we spend that in the most judicious way possible, and in a way that’s going to cement the foundation for something that’s going to be very impactful,” said Stout.

