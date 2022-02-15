EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Residents of one neighborhood in Cuauhtemoc, Chihuahua were stunned to find scores of yellow-headed blackbirds dead after their flock crashed to the ground – and it was all caught on video.

Security footage from February 7 shows the birds flying in and out of frame, then seemingly dumped onto the street.

According to local reports, the birds were disoriented and started crashing into each other, before striking the ground en masse.

First reports from experts on scene theorized that the birds may had died from inhaling toxic fumes or from landing on electrical wires

According to reports filed a few days later, experts said the incident was caused by the birds becoming disoriented.

