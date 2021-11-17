Victorious El Paso interior designer named Grand Marshal for Sun Bowl Parade

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Sun Bowl Association (SBA) announced El Paso native Fabiola Salayandia will be the 2021 Grand Marshal for the 85th annual Glasheen, Valles, & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade, set for Thanksgiving morning.

Salayandia, recently won $25,000 on an HGTV network reality show called “Hogar Star.”

Salayandia plans to host her own show, which is still in development and is scheduled to air next year.

“I’m honored and blessed by God to be in the career that I love. I want to accomplish great goals in life, which is to add my own special mark in our beautiful city at an international level and devote my life to my wonderful family. Thank you El Paso! Let’s succeed and create history together.” fabiola Salayandia, local interior designer

Salayandia is described as “an El Paso, Texas-based interior designer dedicated to designing high-end residential and commercial spaces strongly infused with energy, warmth, and luxury with over 13 years of experience,” on Houzz.com, where her work is displayed.

“We are thankful to have found someone who is excited to stay here in El Paso and be a part of our wonderful Thanksgiving tradition. We hope everyone shows up to honor Fabiola as she leads the parade of awesome floats and entries down Montana Avenue.” Bernie Olivas, Sun Bowl Association executive director

Salayandia wanted to be a part of the Spanish-speaking reality TV show “Hogar de HGTV” to show off her skill, imagination, and innovation but also wanted to be challenged along the way.

“We know many people in the building and design world will recognize her but we also wanted to showcase another amazing and talented person who is from and currently in El Paso. We hope this helps her and we want everyone to know that there are so many talented designers, artists, musicians, athletes and so much more in the Borderland.” Joe Daubach, special events coordinator

This year marks the 85th annual parade, which is held on Montana Ave. from Ochoa to Copia and will be televised on KTSM News Channel 9 once again.

Past Grand Marshals include Aaron and Alvin Jones who played in the NFL and have the A&A All the Way Foundation in 2020; WWII Veterans in 2017; former World Boxing Association champion, Austin “No Doubt” Trout in 2013; legendary UTEP men’s basketball player, Nolan Richardson in 2014; former UTEP men’s basketball coach, Don Haskins; former Professional Golfers’ Association athlete, Lee Trevino; and the 1966 NCAA Champion-UTEP men’s basketball team in 2015.

The Sun Bowl parade started on New Year’s Day in 1936 and has been an annual tradition in El Paso ever since. The SBA made the switch to hold the parade on Thanksgiving Day in 1978.

