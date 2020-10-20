Victim, suspect in Northeast murder identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A fight at a birthday party led to a stabbing that left one man dead and another injured early Sunday morning.

According to court documents obtained by KTSM, Dmetriz Antonio Ortega, 21, was at a birthday party at an apartment located at 5020 Fairbanks just after midnight when he got into an argument with the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Abraham Gutierrez Jr.

Documents say the pair began arguing inside Gutierrez’s aunt’s home during her 31st birthday party. She later told investigators that she broke the fight up, sent everyone home, and left her own apartment. She told investigators as she was leaving her apartment, she saw another fight in the parking lot near Gutierrez’s white Saturn but did not stay on the scene.

Court documents state Gutierrez spoke with police and admitted he was in a fight with Ortega and a second man, identified as Manuel Marquez, outside his aunt’s apartment. He allegedly admitted to pulling a knife out and stabbing the nearest person to him in self-defense.

Ortega and Marquez were both injured in the stabbing and transported to local hospitals for treatment. Ortega’s liver was lacerated and he was later pronounced dead. Marquez was treated and released.

Gutierrez was arrested and charged with Murder, his bond is set at $1 million. His mugshot has not been released by police.