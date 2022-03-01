EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say a the suspect in a mid-February stabbing has turned himself in, after the victim died in the hospital last week.

EPPD officials say that on February 17, Westside Command patrol officers went to a stabbing call at the apartment complex located at 1330 New Harvest.

Once on scene, officers met with 29 –year old Cesar Galnares who let the officers know that it was “his friend at one of the apartments had stabbed him but he did not wish to press charges.”

The officers found Galnares’ friend, 29-year-old Hector Miguel Gomez, at an apartment and arrested him on charges unrelated to the stabbing.

Galnares was transported and admitted into an area hospital listed in stable condition for a stab wound that was not believed to be life-threatening. However, Galnares died at the hospital on February 23 and the medical examiner’s office later ruled the cause of death as a homicide.

An arrest warrant was then issued, charging Gomez with Murder.

Tuesday afternoon, EPPD officials say Gomez – accompanied by his attorney – turned himself in at the El Paso County Detention Facility.

EPPD officials add this is the first Murder in the city compared to 3 at this time last year.

