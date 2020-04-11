Vicious beating of 71-year-old business owner caught on camera

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are trying to identify the man suspected of violently beating a 71-year-old business owner as he opened his shop in South El Paso last month.

It happened just after 7 a.m. at the Sun City Woodworks shop located at 1816 Myrtle, east of Cotton. El Paso Police say the business owner was attacked from behind as he opened the door. The suspect beat him on the head with brass knuckles. The victim tried to fight his attacker off, but was unsuccessful.

The suspect fled from the scene with the victim’s money and cell phone.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 25 to 30 years old, 5’11” tall, approximately 200 pounds with a light colored complexion. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a dark baseball cap, dark hooded sweatshirt with what appears to be the Pittsburg Steelers logo on front, a red bandana around his face, dark jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the man responsible for this aggravated robbery should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.