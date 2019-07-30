Veterans Wall of Honor unveiled at Commissioners Court

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Veterans in the Borderland continue finding ways to serve. Now, there is a memorial honoring their duty at the County Courthouse.

The El Paso County Veterans Wall of Honor was unveiled Monday morning at the Commissioners Court suite inside the County Courthouse. The wall shows those who served in different wars, from the Spanish-American War to the current ones.

County Judge Ricardo Samaniego says despite no longer being in the military, many local veterans still work to give to the community.

“They are ready to help the community and they have that spirit and that boldness that they had in serving our country. They want to do that as well so they idea today was to bring them together. Let’s focus on things and I think we deserve being the veteran’s capital of the United States,” Judge Samaniego said.

The unveiling also included the honoring of the 2019 Veteran of the Year, which was given to Sergeant Major Robert D. Way.